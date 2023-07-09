Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.35

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 116495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.