BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BB. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BB opened at $4.76 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackBerry by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

