Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

