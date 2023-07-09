BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

