BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.