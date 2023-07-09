Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.12. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 863,890 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

