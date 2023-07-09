Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.87

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 10021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

