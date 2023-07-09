Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.5 %

BPMC stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

