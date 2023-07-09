Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 880 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

