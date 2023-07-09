Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down to $48.16

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.16, but opened at $46.94. Brady shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 43,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

