BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.96. BRF shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 415,378 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BRF by 877.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 345,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

