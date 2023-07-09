Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.76

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 2768845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

