Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) PT at $31.51

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.