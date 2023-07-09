Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

