Brokerages Set Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Price Target at $74.00

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. Triton International has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

