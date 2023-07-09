BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BRP Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

