Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.