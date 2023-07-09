CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.21

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $343.21 and last traded at $342.60, with a volume of 26388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.61 and its 200-day moving average is $303.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

