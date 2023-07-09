California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 37489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

