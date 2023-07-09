Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $3.13 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.