Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) & Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Critical Review

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) and Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Surge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Canacol Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canacol Energy and Surge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canacol Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Surge Energy has a consensus target price of $13.08, suggesting a potential upside of 137.88%. Given Surge Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surge Energy is more favorable than Canacol Energy.

This table compares Canacol Energy and Surge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A $4.06 1.92 Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 13.69

Canacol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canacol Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Surge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Canacol Energy pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surge Energy pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canacol Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Canacol Energy and Surge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A Surge Energy N/A N/A N/A

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canacol Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan. It holds an average working interest of approximately 81% in approximately 90,619 gross developed acres and approximately 97% in approximately 59,129 gross undeveloped acres in the Sparky area; an average working interest of approximately 86% in approximately 61,643 gross developed acres and approximately 86% in 44,960 gross undeveloped acres in the Southeast Saskatchewan area; an average working interest of approximately 79% in approximately 142,459 gross developed acres and approximately 76% in approximately 72,681 gross undeveloped acres in Greater Sawn area; an average working interest of approximately 70% in approximately 23,560 gross developed acres and approximately 73% in approximately 10,520 gross undeveloped acres in the Valhalla area; and an average working interest of approximately 98% in approximately 24,086 gross developed acres and approximately 100% in 8,383 gross undeveloped acres in the Shaunavon area. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc. in June 2010. Surge Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

