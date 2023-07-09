Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $109,368,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

