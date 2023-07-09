Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

