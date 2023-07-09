CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,623,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,226 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Trading Up 20.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,156 shares of company stock valued at $215,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 527.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CareDx by 549.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 985,010 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

