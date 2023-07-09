Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.52. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.