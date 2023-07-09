Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Down 2.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.03. Approximately 252,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 767,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Carter's Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

Carter's last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter's had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Carter's's revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter's, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,217,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,220.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 348,267 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

