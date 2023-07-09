Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.97. 3,057,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,909,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carvana by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

