Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.97. 3,057,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,909,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Carvana Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carvana by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
