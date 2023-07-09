Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.98. 580,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 989,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

