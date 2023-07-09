Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.98. 580,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 989,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
