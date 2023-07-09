Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $20.00. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 5,390,545 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $541.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,954.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,942 shares of company stock worth $501,071 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

