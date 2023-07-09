Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

