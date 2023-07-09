Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

