Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $38.24. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 39,893 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.