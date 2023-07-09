Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Celanese stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

