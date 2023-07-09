Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 150605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Celestica Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 792,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

