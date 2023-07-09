Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.11

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.11 and last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 79362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.94.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.7394366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.