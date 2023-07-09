Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.76), with a volume of 5745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.68).

Celtic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.64. The stock has a market cap of £125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

