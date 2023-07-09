Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Down 2.4%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.09 and last traded at $60.65. Approximately 1,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 20.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

