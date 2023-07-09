Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREFree Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,895 shares of company stock worth $11,404,940 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,812 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,317,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

