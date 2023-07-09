Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.78. 77,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 574,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,121,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

