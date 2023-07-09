ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,250.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,710,277.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

