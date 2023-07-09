ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,300.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,751,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.