ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,300.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,751,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

