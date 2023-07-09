Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

