Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

