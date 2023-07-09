Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.