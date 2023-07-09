Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $109,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

