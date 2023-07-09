Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 7th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

