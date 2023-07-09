Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

