Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

