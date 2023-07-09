Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.15

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 647.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 129,481 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,738,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

