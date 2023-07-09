Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

