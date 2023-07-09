Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.90

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$86.90 and last traded at C$86.90, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.10.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Insider Activity

About Clairvest Group

In other Clairvest Group news, Director John Robert Barnett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$82.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,105,000.00. Insiders own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

